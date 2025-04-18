Patara Lighthouse fully restored

ANTALYA

The 26.5-meter-high lighthouse constructed by Roman Emperor Nero in the ancient city of Patara in Antalya’s Kaş district has been fully restored, and following the removal of the scaffolding, now stands as it did 544 years ago, before being destroyed in the tsunami of 1481.

One of the most significant artifacts unearthed during excavations started 37 years ago by Professor Fahri Işık and his wife Professor Havva İşkan Işık of Akdeniz University, the lighthouse was originally built in 64 A.D. by Emperor Nero. Approximately 80 percent of the original stones had been recovered during digs.

Using artificial intelligence technology, the stones were reassembled in their exact original positions to reconstruct the lighthouse. İşkan Işık, who served as vice head and later head of the Patara excavations from 1988 until her retirement in 2023, announced last week that the nearly five-year-long restoration had been completed. She also shared new images of the lighthouse after the scaffolding was removed.

Posting photos of the lighthouse without scaffolding, İşkan Işık said, “Thank God, thank God a thousand times. You did not let down those who made this miracle possible through their efforts. Restoration of the Patara Nero Lighthouse is nearly complete. Once the base steps, the entrance and the pedestal of the statue of Lycian Governor Sextus Marcius Priscus are placed, and landscaping around it is finished, the lighthouse will be opened to visitors.”

Following the restoration, she also called for the lighthouse to once again shine its light across the seas as it did in antiquity. “My hope is for the light to flash once again,” she said. “That way, its original purpose and function will be fulfilled. It would also be a symbolic element that completes the restoration. And imagine cruise ships and other vessels passing by Patara Beach, announcing, ‘We are currently passing through Patara, Antalya, Türkiye and igniting Nero’s light.’ It would also be a significant moment for promoting Türkiye.”

Having been involved in the Patara excavations for 37 years, including 16 years as excavation head, İşkan Işık shared how the lighthouse project became deeply personal. The excavation and reconstruction of the lighthouse took 20 years, and I feel as if I gave birth to it myself. I thank everyone who contributed,” she said.