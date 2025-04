Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The pastel painting exhibition, titled ‘In Search of Nature’s Eighth Color,’ by Iranian-Turkish artist Javad Soleimanpour and the Pastel Artists of Türkiye opened at Istanbul’s Bostancı Mete Plaza on April 5.

Reflecting the serenity of nature, the beauty of landscapes and the tranquility that comes from being immersed in the natural world, the exhibition can be seen through April 19.