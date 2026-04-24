Pashinyan condemns burning of Turkish flag in Yerevan

Pashinyan condemns burning of Turkish flag in Yerevan

YEREVAN
Pashinyan condemns burning of Turkish flag in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 24 denounced the burning of the Turkish flag during a torchlit march in the capital Yerevan, describing it as a “provocation” that could heighten tensions between the two Staes.

Pashinyan criticized the incident, which occurred during an event organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation late on March 23, calling it “clearly provocative and inciting,” as quoted by state news agency Armenpress.

His spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan also said the prime minister considers such actions “irresponsible and unacceptable,” stressing that burning the flag of an internationally recognized state, especially that of a neighboring country, cannot be justified.

The incident comes at a time when ties between Armenia and Türkiye remain fragile with periodic efforts by both sides to normalize relations in recent years.

Armenia has long accused Türkiye, or the Ottoman Empire, of committing "genocide" against Armenians during World War I. Türkiye has consistently rejected this characterization, while acknowledging that many Armenians died due to various factors including violence and disease.

On the other hand, Armenia has been pursuing normalization with both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, a process that gained momentum after Azerbaijan regained control over Karabakh, a region previously held by Armenian forces. Following the 2020 war, the sides appointed special envoys and initiated talks, including discussions on reopening their shared border. Although some limited steps have been taken, such as allowing third-country nationals and diplomats to cross, the border has yet to be fully reopened.

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