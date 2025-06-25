Parties discuss framework of 'terror-free Türkiye' commission

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş held talks on June 24 with representatives from six political parties to discuss the formation of a new parliamentary commission as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Parliamentary leaders from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the İYİ (Good) Party and the recently formed New Path Party participated in the meeting.

The parties exchanged views on the commission’s proposed structure, legal basis and timeline.

The DEM Party has been pushing for the commission’s swift establishment before the legislature’s summer recess in July.

During the talks at parliament, all parties expressed opinions on whether the body should be created through a special law or modeled after earlier mechanisms.

Reports said Kurtulmuş requested that each party submit its position in writing within a week. He will also prepare a draft framework for the commission, incorporating the views, and sharing it with them for further discussion.

The commission proposal was first floated by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, who last year suggested that jailed PKK leader Öcalan could address parliament if he denounced terrorism.

That call preceded renewed talks with Öcalan that began on Dec. 28, 2024, and continued into early 2025. It culminated in a disarmament declaration by the terror group.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Earlier reports said its decision to dissolve marked the third phase of a five-stage initiative, with upcoming steps expected to focus on legal reforms and social reconciliation.

The fourth phase was expected to involve "democratization" efforts and the introduction of legal regulations through parliament. Lawmakers will reportedly debate and implement reforms aimed at easing political tensions.

The final stage of the initiative includes the reintegration of former PKK members into society. This sociological and psychological phase will require “sensitive” handling to avoid alienating the families of fallen soldiers, security sources told local media.