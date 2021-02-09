Participation finance department established under presidency

  • February 09 2021 09:59:00

Participation finance department established under presidency

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Participation finance department established under presidency

The Turkish presidency is setting up an office to deal with the growing sector of participation finance, according to an official notice published on Feb. 8.

The department within the Presidential Finance Office will focus on raising awareness of participation finance and developing strategies in the field, said a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

It also aims to boost cooperation among public institutions, the private sector, universities, and NGOs so that Islamic finance can be improved.

While introducing new financial instruments to the system in the field of participation finance and developing financial products, Turkey is eager to strengthen its position in international financial markets.

Last year Turkey completed a legal infrastructure on participation banks to help them provide services for their customers in line with interest-free finance principles.

Over the last 20 years, the interest-free banking sector has developed rapidly worldwide.

Turkey has positioned itself as a hub for participation banking and Islamic finance.

Last year, the Moody’s credit rating agency announced that Turkey’s Islamic banking assets are set to double within a decade as government initiatives drive growth in the sector.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey experiencing historical breakthrough, says Erdoğan

    Turkey experiencing historical breakthrough, says Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul hit by heavy storm

    Istanbul hit by heavy storm

  3. Outbreak causing weight gain, sleep disorder: Survey

    Outbreak causing weight gain, sleep disorder: Survey

  4. Former presidential candidate İnce resigns from CHP

    Former presidential candidate İnce resigns from CHP

  5. Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

    Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel
Recommended
Turkeys power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought

Turkey's power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought
Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in January

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in January
In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB
Turkish gold trading app attracts investor interest

Turkish gold trading app attracts investor interest
Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic
Turkeys daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6

Turkey's daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6
WORLD Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial will launch this week with a debate and a vote on whether it's even constitutional to prosecute the former president over the deadly Capitol siege now that he's no longer in office.
ECONOMY Participation finance department established under presidency

Participation finance department established under presidency

The Turkish presidency is setting up an office to deal with the growing sector of participation finance, according to an official notice published on Feb. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes beat Beşiktaş lcrypex with a 84-80 score on Feb. 7 in an ING Basketball Lig game.