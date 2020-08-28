Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1

  • August 28 2020 10:23:00

Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1

Turkey's participation banks’ net profit surged 32 percent in the first half of 2020, year-on-year, to reach 1.65 billion Turkish liras ($228 million).

The assets of Kuveyt Turk, Albaraka, Türkiye Finans, Ziraat Katılım, Vakıf Katılım and Emlak Katılım also soared 52 percent to reach 364.4 billion Turkish liras ($50.4 billion) as of the end of the first half on a yearly basis, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from Turkey's banking watchdog and unconsolidated balance sheets.

Their deposits also rose 57 percent to reach 271.27 billion Turkish liras ($37.59 billion).

Loans issued by the banks rose 54.5 percent to reach nearly 191.91 billion Turkish liras ($26.54 billion) during the first six months of 2020, versus the same period last year.

Among the six banks, Kuveyt Turk saw the highest net profit with 754.06 million Turkish liras ($104.3 million). Its assets were 133.6 billion Turkish liras ($18.47 billion) as of the end of June.

Türkiye Finans recorded 403 million Turkish liras ($55.74 million) in net profit. State-run Vakıf's net profit reached 283 million Turkish liras ($39.14 million).

State-run Ziraat Bank and private lender Albaraka followed with 138.38 million ($19.13 million) and 62.9 million Turkish liras ($8.7 million) net profit, respectively.

Another state-run private lender Emlak Katılım posted 9.67 million Turkish liras ($1.33 million) in net profit in the six-month period.

Some 1,200 branches, 16,400 staffers

Participation banks' regulatory capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio -- a significant indicator to figure out minimum capital requirements of lenders -- was at 19.08 percent as of June.

The total number of six banks' domestic and international branches was 1,194 while they employed around 16,400 staffers as of end of last year.

The assets of Kuveyt Turk, Albaraka, Türkiye Finans, Ziraat and Vakıf soared 29.1 percent to reach 206.6 billion Turkish liras ($39.2 billion) as of December on a yearly basis.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 7.23 as of the end of June.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  2. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  3. Ottoman sultan’s portrait arrives in Istanbul

    Ottoman sultan’s portrait arrives in Istanbul

  4. Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

    Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

  5. Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med

    Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med
Recommended
Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Turkeys economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

Turkey's economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July

Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July
Turkish economist to assume strategy director role at IMF

Turkish economist to assume strategy director role at IMF
Energy minister voices hope for new gas discoveries in Black Sea

Energy minister voices hope for new gas discoveries in Black Sea
Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister

Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister
WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
ECONOMY Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey doubled in July (up 105.5 percent), compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.