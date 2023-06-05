Parliament’s 1st agenda to include limit on rent increase

ANKARA
As the parliament prepares to commence its duty next week, the agenda is expected to include a limitation on house rent increases and a one-time tax-free right to purchase mobile phones and computers for young people, local media has reported.

Before the start of the parliamentary term, the formation of legislative bodies will be completed through the swearing-in process of newly appointed ministers. On June 7, the Parliamentary General Assembly will convene to elect the 30th parliament speaker.

The parliament will hold its first session next week and has planned to work until the Eid al-Adha holidays, which will take place from June 28 to July 1.

Following the commencement of the 28th parliamentary term and the formation of a new cabinet, the People’s Alliance is preparing to enact a comprehensive proposal package before Eid al-Adha.

Local media reported that the package would encompass a one-time right to purchase cell phones and computers without taxes for young people and a limitation on house rent increases.

In the meantime, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will determine the commission chairs and the governing bodies in the parliament.

Some former ministers are expected to take charge in these positions, as Hulusi Akar, the former Defense Minister and now the deputy of Kayseri, could become the chairman of the National Defense Commission in the parliament, according to daily Hürriyet.

Former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu could be appointed as the chairman of the Security and Intelligence Commission.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader renews his A-team after polls

CHP leader renews his A-team after polls
