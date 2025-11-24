All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

ISTANBUL
A three-member delegation from a parliamentary commission on the government's renewed peace initiative met was set to meet jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24, marking Ankara's most significant contact with the terror group's founder in years.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission authorized the visit in a closed session on Nov. 21, with 32 of its 51 members voting in favor. An application for the trip was submitted to the Justice Ministry two days later, local media said.

Representatives from three parties steering the process — Hüseyin Yayman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and Feti Yıldız of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) — were set to travel to the island
off Istanbul by a helicopter

The meeting with Öcalan was recorded for the commission’s archive, though the footage will not be released publicly, according to media reports.

The delegation is expected to brief the commission this week, after which the panel will complete its hearing phase. Work on the final report is scheduled to begin Nov. 28.

Support for the İmralı motion fractured along party lines. All 21 AKP members present supported the visit, joined by five DEM Party lawmakers, four from the MHP and one each from the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) and the Labor Party (EMEP).

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) abstained from the vote after walking out, with its deputy parliament leader Murat Emir saying the party favored a “transparent process with social consensus.” He added the CHP would continue participating in the commission.

The Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP) and Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR) opposed the measure, while the three-seat Yeni Yol group abstained after its proposal for a video meeting was rejected.

DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları later urged the CHP to reverse its stance during an event in the southern city of Hatay on Nov. 23.

The DEM Party has long maintained channels to Öcalan under the campaign and proposed the visit — a move that quickly won support from the MHP. MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar previously met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 30.

 

