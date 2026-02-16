Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

MUNICH

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday Feb. 14, 2026. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool Photo via AP)

Tokyo said it had lodged a "stern demarche" to China through diplomatic channels after Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi accused "far-right forces" in Japan of seeking to revive militarism.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Wang weighed in on Beijing's current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made comments about Taiwan in November.

Wang said that "Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism."

"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: If it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction."

Japan's ministry of foreign affairs dismissed the claims in a post on X on Feb. 15 as "factually incorrect and ungrounded."

"Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," the statement said.

It said there were "countries in the international community that have been rapidly increasing their military capabilities in a non-transparent manner" but added that "Japan opposes such moves and distances itself from them."