Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

MUNICH
Japan protests China comments on reviving militarism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday Feb. 14, 2026. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool Photo via AP)

Tokyo said it had lodged a "stern demarche" to China through diplomatic channels after Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi accused "far-right forces" in Japan of seeking to revive militarism.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Wang weighed in on Beijing's current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made comments about Taiwan in November.

Wang said that "Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism."

"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: If it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction."

Japan's ministry of foreign affairs dismissed the claims in a post on X on Feb. 15 as "factually incorrect and ungrounded."

"Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," the statement said.

It said there were "countries in the international community that have been rapidly increasing their military capabilities in a non-transparent manner" but added that "Japan opposes such moves and distances itself from them."

tensions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge
Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions
Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Hillary Clinton slams Epstein cover-up

Hillary Clinton slams Epstein 'cover-up'
France to loosen rules on shooting wolves

France to loosen rules on shooting wolves
Trump to decide soon on sending weapons to Taiwan

Trump to decide 'soon' on sending weapons to Taiwan
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿