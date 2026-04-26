Parliament to debate housing rules, oversight measures

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament is set to take up a series of legislative proposals this week, including new regulations on housing management, administrative fees and broader discussions in committee work, according to the General Assembly agenda.

Lawmakers are expected to begin deliberations on an omnibus bill that includes amendments to the Land Registry Law, the Condominium Law and related legislation. The draft introduces new rules aimed at tightening oversight of apartment and housing complex management companies and limiting discretionary increases in site maintenance fees.

Under the proposal, site management firms would be placed under supervision by the relevant ministry, while authority over raising maintenance fees would be shifted more clearly to residents’ assemblies. The measure also requires that annual operating budgets for residential complexes be approved by property owners.

The bill further outlines changes to the responsibilities of building managers, including stricter timelines for preparing and implementing operating plans in cases where property owners have not approved one.

Separately, amendments to the Cooperative Law would restrict the transfer of property titles in housing cooperatives that are still under phased construction until all planned buildings are completed.

Beyond the housing-focused legislation, parliamentary commissions are also expected to continue reviewing broader policy issues, as lawmakers prepare for further debates on economic, legal and administrative reforms in the coming weeks.