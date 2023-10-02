Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

ANKARA
Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is set to embark on a series of visits to party groups, commencing on Oct. 3, in a push for a new constitution and amendments to parliamentary bylaws.

The initiative follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's reiterated calls for a brand new constitution during the commencement of the second chapter activities of the Turkish parliament's 28th term on Oct. 1.

"It is the primary responsibility of all of us to save Türkiye from the current constitutional hump that the coup administration put on our nation 41 years ago on Sept. 12 [1980]," Erdoğan emphasized during his speech at the reopening ceremony of the parliament.

The ruling People's Alliance, led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), proposed the constitutional change in December 2022. The proposal seeks constitutional guarantees for the headscarf. However, it requires a minimum of 400 votes for acceptance, with the current tally of supporting deputies from the People's Alliance standing at 323.

Accordingly, Kurtulmuş will engage with party groups to garner support for the constitutional change and amendments to the parliamentary bylaws. The discussions during these visits are expected to focus on various alternatives concerning the methods, procedures and timelines for the proposed modifications.

Erdoğan expressed his disappointment with the lack of cooperation from the opposition regarding the issue, stating, "We have not lost hope." The president urged all MPs and societal segments to support the constitutional proposal constructively.

charter,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye calls on Sweden to take concrete steps for NATO bid

Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid

    Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid

  2. Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

    Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

  3. Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

    Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

  4. Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing

    Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing

  5. Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

    Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people
Recommended
Türkiye calls on Sweden to take concrete steps for NATO bid

Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid
Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race
Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing

Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing
Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour

Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour
Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season

Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season
Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts

Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts
WORLD Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

A huge fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people, the health ministry said.

ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will hold meetings with international investors this month.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”