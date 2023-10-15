Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

NEW DELHI
Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has engaged in a series of diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, focusing on ending attacks on civilians and delivering vital humanitarian aid.

During his participation in the G20 Parliament Speakers Summit (P20) in the Indian capital New Delhi, Kurtulmuş held meetings with counterparts from Australia, UAE, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Korea to "advocate for lasting peace in the region."

At the summit, Kurtulmuş emphasized the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, cessation of Israel's occupation and annexation attempts and the safeguarding of all Islamic holy sites, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque as "essential steps toward peace."

In his discussions, Kurtulmuş stressed the need for strong regional solidarity, advocating for urgent meetings under the auspices of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (İSİPAB).

The parliament speaker condemned the use of disproportionate force in Gaza, characterizing it as "state terrorism." He expressed deep concern over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, deeming such actions unacceptable.

Moreover, Kurtulmuş revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held crucial discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, signaling joint efforts to secure a ceasefire and expedite humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

The Turkish delegation at the P20 Summit included ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) deputy chair Efkan Ala, Inter-Parliamentary Union's Türkiye head and AKP deputy Asuman Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) deputy parliamentary head Muhammed Levent Bülbül.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
LATEST NEWS

  1. YSP rebrands as HEDEP

    YSP rebrands as HEDEP

  2. CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

    CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

  3. Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

    Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

  4. Israel uses white phosphorus in Gaza: Amnesty

    Israel uses white phosphorus in Gaza: Amnesty

  5. Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

    Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war
Recommended
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
CHPs Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
Türkiye sends third aid plane to Gaza, FM urges intl efforts

Türkiye sends third aid plane to Gaza, FM urges int'l efforts
Erdoğan pledges comprehensive rebuild in earthquake-hit region

Erdoğan pledges comprehensive rebuild in earthquake-hit region
7 dead as passenger bus overturns in Sivas

7 dead as passenger bus overturns in Sivas
WORLD Israel uses white phosphorus in Gaza: Amnesty

Israel uses white phosphorus in Gaza: Amnesty

Amnesty International has called on Israel to stop using munitions containing white phosphorus in the Gaza Strip after verifying video and witness accounts of these “indiscriminate” incendiary weapons being used in densely populated areas.

ECONOMY Milk production increases in August

Milk production increases in August

The amount of cow's milk collected by dairy enterprises increased by 3.1 percent in August compared with the same month of the previous year to 824,000 tons, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won the Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday with a spectacular ride that took him back to the top of the championship standings after rival Jorge Martin crashed out.