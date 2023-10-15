Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

NEW DELHI

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has engaged in a series of diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, focusing on ending attacks on civilians and delivering vital humanitarian aid.

During his participation in the G20 Parliament Speakers Summit (P20) in the Indian capital New Delhi, Kurtulmuş held meetings with counterparts from Australia, UAE, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Korea to "advocate for lasting peace in the region."

At the summit, Kurtulmuş emphasized the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, cessation of Israel's occupation and annexation attempts and the safeguarding of all Islamic holy sites, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque as "essential steps toward peace."

In his discussions, Kurtulmuş stressed the need for strong regional solidarity, advocating for urgent meetings under the auspices of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (İSİPAB).

The parliament speaker condemned the use of disproportionate force in Gaza, characterizing it as "state terrorism." He expressed deep concern over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, deeming such actions unacceptable.

Moreover, Kurtulmuş revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held crucial discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, signaling joint efforts to secure a ceasefire and expedite humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

The Turkish delegation at the P20 Summit included ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) deputy chair Efkan Ala, Inter-Parliamentary Union's Türkiye head and AKP deputy Asuman Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) deputy parliamentary head Muhammed Levent Bülbül.