Parliament speaker holds new charter talks with minor parties

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş remains engaged in discussions regarding the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

Kurtulmuş will convene with Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) leader Erkan Baş and Labour Party (EMEP) leader Seyit Aslan on June 5, continuing his series of meetings initiated the day before to host leaders of parties lacking a parliamentary group.

The June 4 meetings included Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), Democratic Left Party (DSP) and New Welfare Party (YRP) leaders.

In Türkiye, a party must have at least 20 MPs to establish a parliamentary group.

The proposal for a new constitution awaits the necessary parliamentary majority for progression. To advance the proposal to a referendum, the AKP necessitates support from at least 37 MPs from opposition parties.

The ruling party's criticism of the current charter stems from its inception after the 1980 military coup.

Initial conversations led by Kurtulmuş included main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, İYİ (Good) Party's new head Müsavat Dervişoğlu and a delegate from the Felicity Party (SP).

Previously, he continued talks with Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the AKP's ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), followed by discussions with AKP officials on May 16.