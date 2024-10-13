Parliament set to tackle busy legislative agenda

ANKARA

The parliament's plenary session will reconvene on Oct. 15, with lawmakers preparing to address a packed legislative agenda, including consumer protection reforms and an omnibus bill with wide-ranging legal changes.

One key proposal is an amendment to the law on consumer protection.

Under this bill, contracts between creditors and consumers will be executed using electronic communication devices, with methods in place to verify the consumer’s identity.

It also introduces clearer regulations for the direct sales system, specifying the rights and obligations of all parties involved.

Additionally, the use of reconciliation in cases related to commercial advertising and unfair trade practices will be allowed.

The proposal also includes measures aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Turkish online marketplaces against foreign platforms, promoting domestic employment, and increasing export opportunities for businesses.

An omnibus bill featuring legislative reforms will also be on the agenda. It proposes changes to the interview process for assistant judges and prosecutors, altering the number of candidates invited for interviews.

The proposal also outlines new regulations for the sale of vehicles impounded in trustee parking lots. Vehicles that have been banned from traffic and unclaimed for six months will be eligible for sale.

Notably, the bill would remove the crime of insult via voice, written, or visual message from mediation processes and subject it to advance payment.

It also establishes a two-year statute of limitations for complaints related to the crime of insult, counting from the date of the offense.

Further changes would allow individuals with 20 years of professional experience and mediation training to register as mediators without a written exam, though a law degree will be required.

In addition to legislative matters, the plenary is expected to debate the extension of Turkish military deployments in Lebanon for another year.