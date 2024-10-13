Parliament set to tackle busy legislative agenda

Parliament set to tackle busy legislative agenda

ANKARA
Parliament set to tackle busy legislative agenda

The parliament's plenary session will reconvene on Oct. 15, with lawmakers preparing to address a packed legislative agenda, including consumer protection reforms and an omnibus bill with wide-ranging legal changes.

One key proposal is an amendment to the law on consumer protection.

Under this bill, contracts between creditors and consumers will be executed using electronic communication devices, with methods in place to verify the consumer’s identity.

It also introduces clearer regulations for the direct sales system, specifying the rights and obligations of all parties involved.

Additionally, the use of reconciliation in cases related to commercial advertising and unfair trade practices will be allowed.

The proposal also includes measures aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Turkish online marketplaces against foreign platforms, promoting domestic employment, and increasing export opportunities for businesses.

An omnibus bill featuring legislative reforms will also be on the agenda. It proposes changes to the interview process for assistant judges and prosecutors, altering the number of candidates invited for interviews.

The proposal also outlines new regulations for the sale of vehicles impounded in trustee parking lots. Vehicles that have been banned from traffic and unclaimed for six months will be eligible for sale.

Notably, the bill would remove the crime of insult via voice, written, or visual message from mediation processes and subject it to advance payment.

It also establishes a two-year statute of limitations for complaints related to the crime of insult, counting from the date of the offense.

Further changes would allow individuals with 20 years of professional experience and mediation training to register as mediators without a written exam, though a law degree will be required.

In addition to legislative matters, the plenary is expected to debate the extension of Turkish military deployments in Lebanon for another year.

legislative session,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

    UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

  2. Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

    Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

  3. Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

    Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

  4. Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

    Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

  5. French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

    French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Recommended
UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting
Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens
Turkish, Jordanian top diplomats to discuss Middle East

Turkish, Jordanian top diplomats to discuss Middle East
Legal reforms to address public perception of impunity in Türkiye

Legal reforms to address public perception of impunity in Türkiye
Kurtulmuş says his remarks on constitution distorted

Kurtulmuş says his remarks on constitution distorted
AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event
WORLD Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghanistan's Taliban morality ministry pledged on Monday to implement a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things, with journalists told the rule will be gradually enforced.

ECONOMY Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

The Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) has revised downward its production and export forecasts for 2024 due to the contraction in the European market, says Cengiz Eroldu, the association's president.
SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿