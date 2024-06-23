Parliament returns to busy week post-Eid break

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament is set to resume its sessions this week following a break for the Eid al-Adha holiday, with a packed agenda that includes discussions on crypto assets, educational reforms judicial changes and stray dogs.

One of the key legislative items on the agenda is a bill concerning regulations on crypto assets.

Scheduled for debate in the general assembly, the proposed bill mandates that service providers obtain permission from the Capital Markets Board (SPK) for their establishment and operations.

Those found operating without such authorization face imprisonment and hefty fines under the new rules.

Moreover, severe penalties, including up to 14 years of imprisonment, await individuals involved in embezzlement within these entities.

Additionally, the bill requires crypto platforms to declare their intention to apply for an operating license within a month of the law taking effect, or alternatively, to initiate liquidation proceedings within three months, ensuring the protection of customer rights.

In parallel, proposed reforms to the professional law on teaching are expected to reshape career progression structures for educators and introduce measures to combat violence against them.

The bill also seeks to overhaul appointment procedures within the sector.

Meanwhile, a new judicial package slated for submission to parliament includes revisions to the definition of "espionage."

Acts such as committing crimes on behalf of foreign countries or their intelligence agencies, previously considered ordinary crimes, will now be classified as espionage, carrying stricter penalties.

Among other legislative matters is a contentious bill addressing stray animals, which has sparked public and political debate.

The draft law outlines specific guidelines for the capture and sterilization of stray dogs.

Priority will be given to rounding up dogs categorized as aggressive, prone to rabies or anatomically deformed. Those deemed non-threatening will be allowed to remain on the streets under the condition that they are sterilized.

For strays collected, those assessed as too ill or excessively aggressive to be cared for in shelters, as well as those not adopted within a month, will face euthanasia, according to the bill.

Meanwhile, the parliament will convene party group meetings on June 25 and 26.