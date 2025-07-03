Parliament passes Türkiye's first climate law

ANKARA

Türkiye’s parliament has passed a landmark climate law that lays out the country’s legal and institutional framework for fighting and adapting to climate change, including the introduction of an emissions trading system and penalties for violators.

The bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was approved on July 2 and marks the first comprehensive legal regulation on climate change in the country.

The legislation outlines the key objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing climate adaptation measures and establishing a structured legal framework for climate policy.

It includes definitions for terms such as climate justice, climate finance, net zero emissions, fair transition and carbon credit.

Under the law, public institutions, businesses and individuals are required to comply with regulations enacted in the public interest. The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry’s relevant unit is authorized to oversee the system, including coordinating institutions, monitoring developments and establishing carbon pricing mechanisms.

A central pillar of the law is the emissions trading system, which requires businesses engaged in emission-generating activities — as specified by regulation — to obtain greenhouse gas emission permits.

National allocation plans will be published in the Official Gazette, detailing how emissions allowances are distributed.

Administrative fines ranging from 500,000 to 5 million Turkish Liras (around $12,500 to $125,000) will be imposed on those who fail to submit verified emissions reports or violate restrictions on monitoring activities.

Similar penalties will apply to breaches involving ozone-depleting substances and fluorinated greenhouse gases.

The bill drew criticism from opposition parties and environmental groups, who argued that it prioritizes commercial interests over environmental protection. They said the financial burden on small businesses, limited involvement of civil society and vague enforcement mechanisms could undermine its effectiveness.

"There are no solutions in this law for the regions where low-income citizens live though they are most affected by climate change," main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Ali Mahir Başarır said during the discussions.