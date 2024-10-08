Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

ANKARA

The parliament convened behind closed doors on Oct. 8 to discuss the potential risks posed by Israel's ongoing military actions in the region.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler briefed lawmakers during the session on Israel’s aggressive policies and how they could impact Türkiye.

No journalists or outside observers were permitted to attend the session, and details will be withheld from the public for 10 years, according to parliamentary protocol.

The meeting came in response to requests from opposition party chairs.

"We want information about Türkiye's security issue. We want to know if there is a threat in the Israeli issue," main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel told reporters on Oct. 3.

His call came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Oct. 1 that the "next place Israel will set its eyes on will be Türkiye."

Erdoğan did not attend the session chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.