Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

ANKARA

Turkish lawmakers have approved a presidential decree extending the mission of Turkish military naval elements in several maritime zones, including the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters, the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions.

The extension, effective from Feb. 10, comes as part of "ongoing efforts to combat maritime banditry and armed robbery," as per the U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted in 2008.

Parliament initially granted authorization to the Turkish troops to operate in these regions in 2009. The current extension, the 15th of its kind, aims at "ensuring the safety of Turkish-flagged and Turkish-affiliated commercial vessels" navigating through these waters.

The primary objectives outlined in this year's resolution also include protecting maritime interests and supporting humanitarian aid activities in the designated regions.

Türkiye's involvement in combating piracy off the coast of Somalia dates back to its founding membership in the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS), established in 2009. The international governance mechanism facilitates discussions and coordination among states and organizations to suppress piracy in the region.

The decree also notes that Türkiye has assumed command of a force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational maritime partnership led by the United States, six times between 2009 and 2020. The document specifies that the country is set to resume this duty once again on July 24.

Following parliamentary deliberations, the plenary session on Jan. 17 voted in favor of the presidential decree.