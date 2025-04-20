Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament will host a series of events this week to commemorate the 105th anniversary of its founding on the occasion of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

On April 23, 1920, during the Turkish War of Independence, lawmakers convened for the first time in the capital Ankara, laying the cornerstone for an independent and modern republic.

Founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared April 23 a national holiday a year later, and in 1929, he further cemented this decision by dedicating the day to children, establishing it as Children’s Day.

Thus, every year, the parliament’s founding is celebrated as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, with children traditionally occupying the seats of politicians for a day, delivering speeches.

On this significant anniversary, lawmakers will convene with a special agenda under the leadership of Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş. In this session, children will lead the general assembly.

The special session on April 23 will also include remarks from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and political party representatives.

Kurtulmuş will also welcome children from 30 countries, and on the same day, a “Children’s Forum” will be held in the parliament.

During 30-minute sessions at the forum, children will draw inspiration for their future goals by listening to the experiences of leading figures in their respective fields.

A ceremony will be held to award students who are placed in the painting, poetry and composition contests organized to give children the opportunity to showcase their artistic and literary talents and to foster national consciousness through works of art.

The students will receive their awards from Kurtulmuş and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.

For the first time, the Education Ministry will plan festivities with a children's committee by selecting students from the country's 81 provinces.

Through online meetings, these children have had the opportunity to engage in consultations on the events, fostering leadership skills.