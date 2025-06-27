Parliament delays July recess amid anti-terror bid

Türkiye's parliament will remain in session beyond its scheduled July 1 recess following a decision published in the Official Gazette, as lawmakers prepare to establish a commission tied to a new government-backed peace initiative. 

The extension comes amid efforts to form a parliamentary commission to oversee the initiative known as "terror-free Türkiye," a process aimed at resolving decades of conflict with PKK.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, who was reelected earlier this month, held consultations on June 24 with representatives from six political parties to outline the structure, legal basis and proposed timeline of the commission. The parties are expected to continue negotiations in the coming days.

The idea of a commission was first floated by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who last year suggested that jailed PKK leader Öcalan could address parliament if he denounced terrorism.

That call preceded renewed talks with Öcalan that began in late 2024 and continued into this year. It culminated in a disarmament declaration by the terror group.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also set to debate several major bills. A climate law is on the general assembly’s agenda, alongside a bill that would open forested lands and olive groves to mining activities.

A new health law proposal and an economic reform package are also expected to be discussed.

