Parliament bans products from pro-Israel companies on its campus

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament has decided to boycott the products from companies that have openly voiced their support for Israel and not to sell their goods in the cafeteria and cafes in the complex of the parliament.

A written statement issued on Nov. 7 noted that the parliament has decided to support the societal awareness of boycotting the products and goods of companies that openly endorse Israel's war crimes, especially those committed in the Gaza Strip.

Under the directive of the Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş “products of companies supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza” would not be sold in the parliament campus and facilities, including the cafeteria, coffee shops and tea stations, the statement said.

Recently, some companies, universities and facilities announced a boycott of goods of Israeli origin or pro-Israeli companies.

The boycott of Israeli products and products of Western companies endorsing Israel also swept the Middle Eastern countries after the attacks on Gaza.

Across the region, Arabs angered by the Israeli attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel’s allies, notably the United States. The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab states to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place weekly in major capitals.