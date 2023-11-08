Parliament bans products from pro-Israel companies on its campus

Parliament bans products from pro-Israel companies on its campus

ANKARA
Parliament bans products from pro-Israel companies on its campus

The Turkish parliament has decided to boycott the products from companies that have openly voiced their support for Israel and not to sell their goods in the cafeteria and cafes in the complex of the parliament.

A written statement issued on Nov. 7 noted that the parliament has decided to support the societal awareness of boycotting the products and goods of companies that openly endorse Israel's war crimes, especially those committed in the Gaza Strip.

Under the directive of the Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş “products of companies supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza” would not be sold in the parliament campus and facilities, including the cafeteria, coffee shops and tea stations, the statement said.

Recently, some companies, universities and facilities announced a boycott of goods of Israeli origin or pro-Israeli companies.

The boycott of Israeli products and products of Western companies endorsing Israel also swept the Middle Eastern countries after the attacks on Gaza.

Across the region, Arabs angered by the Israeli attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel’s allies, notably the United States. The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab states to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place weekly in major capitals.

ban,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

    Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

  2. G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

    G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

  3. Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

    Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

  4. 'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty

    'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty

  5. Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister

    Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit
‘30 pct of emergency department visits not urgent in Türkiye’

‘30 pct of emergency department visits not urgent in Türkiye’
Northern lights create a dazzling display across Türkiyes skies

Northern lights create a dazzling display across Türkiye's skies
Safety measures intensified in Cappadocia against tragic falls

Safety measures intensified in Cappadocia against tragic falls
Flower demand rises as Atatürk’s death anniversary approaches

Flower demand rises as Atatürk’s death anniversary approaches
Family Bank system to launch first in quake-hit areas

Family Bank system to launch first in quake-hit areas
WORLD G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for “humanitarian pauses” to speed aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister

Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister

Türkiye wants to increase the bilateral trade volume with Kuwait from its current level of around $1 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.