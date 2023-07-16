Parliament announces recess until October

ANKARA
The Turkish parliament has officially announced a recess period until Oct. 1, according to a publication in the Official Gazette.

The decision made during the 16th meeting of the General Assembly on July 14 specified that the recess commenced from July 15, and the assembly will reconvene on Oct. 1, at 14:00 local time. This recess period allows members of the assembly to take a break and regroup before resuming parliamentary activities.

Notably, the decision also includes provisions for the digital media and environment commissions to continue their work during the recess period.

One of the significant items on the agenda before the recess was the bag bill, which encompassed proposals for increasing civil servants' salaries and pensions. Additionally, the bill sought to extend the regulation limiting rental prices to 25 percent for housing rents, a measure that was accepted by the assembly.

The parliament on June 2 convened for the first time after the parliamentary polls of May 14 for the oath-taking ceremony of the 600 new members.

