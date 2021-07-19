Parliament adopts law for extending state of emergency powers for detention, dismissals

  • July 19 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Regulations including the extension of some state of emergency measures were approved in the Turkish Parliament early on July 18.

An omnibus bill that included regulations on the economy was passed in the General Assembly of the parliament and became law.

According to the law, the implementation of the provisions regarding the reorganization of detention periods in relation to certain crimes and the introduction of additional detention periods will be extended by one year, as of July 31, 2021, “in order to effectively continue the fight against terrorism.”

Within the scope of the fight against terrorist organizations, the duration of the regulations regarding some necessary measures, such as the dismissal, reinstatement and non-use of professional titles, will be extended for one more year as of July 31, 2021, as per the need.

The provision regarding the appointment of the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) as a trustee in investigations and prosecutions carried out against companies that belong to, have a connection with, or are affiliated with terrorist organizations or companies of which they are a partner, will be applied for another three years.

According to the law, the liquidation of savings finance companies will be carried out by the TMSF.

The controversial bill drew a reaction from the opposition, who argues that the government seeks to extend state-of-emergency powers by three more years covering the upcoming election period.

