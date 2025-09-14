Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan

KHARTOUM

Multiple paramilitary drones attacked key army positions and civilian infrastructure in Sudan's south on Sept. 14, an army official told AFP, just a week after similar strikes hit the capital.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a brutal war between the regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

Yesterday's strikes targeted the headquarters of the Sudanese army's 18th Division, along with fuel depots on the western bank of the Nile, east of the army-held city of Kosti in White Nile state, the official said.

Additional attacks hit the Kenana airbase and airport, located southeast of Kosti, while drones also struck the Um Dabakir power station, east of the city, the official added on condition of anonymity.

Eyewitnesses in Kosti, located some 320 kilometers south of Khartoum, reported extremely loud explosions during the attacks.

An army spokesman separately said that a number of paramilitary drones targeted early Sept. 13 facilities in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.

Army air defenses intercepted the drones on El-Obeid, located about 400 kilometers southwest of Khartoum, the spokesman said, adding that no casualties were reported.