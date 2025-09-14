Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan

Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan

KHARTOUM
Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan

Multiple paramilitary drones attacked key army positions and civilian infrastructure in Sudan's south on Sept. 14, an army official told AFP, just a week after similar strikes hit the capital.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a brutal war between the regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

Yesterday's strikes targeted the headquarters of the Sudanese army's 18th Division, along with fuel depots on the western bank of the Nile, east of the army-held city of Kosti in White Nile state, the official said.

Additional attacks hit the Kenana airbase and airport, located southeast of Kosti, while drones also struck the Um Dabakir power station, east of the city, the official added on condition of anonymity.

Eyewitnesses in Kosti, located some 320 kilometers south of Khartoum, reported extremely loud explosions during the attacks.

An army spokesman separately said that a number of paramilitary drones targeted early Sept. 13 facilities in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.

Army air defenses intercepted the drones on El-Obeid, located about 400 kilometers southwest of Khartoum, the spokesman said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

    Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

  2. Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

    Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

  3. Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

    Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

  4. Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

    Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

  5. Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor

    Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor
Recommended
US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan
Israeli military steps up attacks in Gaza City as Palestinians continue to flee

Israeli military steps up attacks in Gaza City as Palestinians continue to flee
Greece replaces ‘irregular’ with ‘illegal’ in migration documents

Greece replaces ‘irregular’ with ‘illegal’ in migration documents
Libya reaches agreement with armed group to end Tripoli tensions

Libya reaches agreement with armed group to end Tripoli tensions
Supporters of slain US activist shut down critics

Supporters of slain US activist shut down critics
New Nepalese PM vows to end corruption

New Nepalese PM vows to end corruption
WORLD US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

A senior U.S. delegation visited Armenia this week to discuss a transit corridor, named after U.S. President Donal Trump and agreed under the recent Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal, with an Armenian minister saying the project has now entered the “practical implementation” phase.

ECONOMY Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements totaling 15 billion cubic meters (bcm), reinforcing its goal of becoming a regional energy hub while bolstering energy security and diversifying import sources.

SPORTS Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye will take on Germany in the EuroBasket 2025 final later on Sunday.

﻿