Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma

  • April 17 2020 09:44:45

Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency
Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma

An emergency medical services worker in eastern Turkey who beat the novel coronavirus has helped other COVID-19 patients recover by donating her plasma.

Melek Yıldırım, a paramedic living in Diyarbakır, was infected with the virus during a trip to France and overcame it after 13 days of treatment.

Yıldırım said when she left Turkey, there were no cases of the virus in the country and that she was among the first people to test positive for COVID-19.

She said that on the fifth day of her compulsory quarantine, she began feeling pain in her joints and had a high fever.

Yıldırım said she was treated in a hospital for almost a week and went on to self-isolate at home.

"You can spread the virus to your loved ones and even may be the cause of their death.

"This will cause psychological trauma," she said.

After recovering, Yıldırım wanted to be a source of hope for other patients, so she donated her plasma- a fluid in the blood which is teeming with antibodies that can fight the infection.

She urged everyone who has been infected to make plasma donations once they test negative for the virus after recovery.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

    Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

  3. Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

    Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  4. Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

    Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  5. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact
Recommended
People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew
Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19

Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19
Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals

Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals
Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Officials taking extra care against COVID-19: Presidential spokesperson

Officials taking extra care against COVID-19: Presidential spokesperson
Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 testing kits

Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 testing kits
WORLD UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Children have so far largely escaped the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 but the social and economic impact "is potentially catastrophic for millions of children," according to a U.N. report launched on April 16.
ECONOMY New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

Under the new legislation, the (TWF) will now be able to buy or to become partners with companies facing difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.