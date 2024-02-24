Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

BEYAZIT ŞENBÜK - ISTANBUL
Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

A national paralympic swimmer who did not know how to swim until three years ago has reached the level to represent Türkiye in the swimming category at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Umut Ünlü was born in the eastern province of Van in 2000 as the first child of Turan Ünlü, a construction worker, and Şahiste Ünlü, a housewife, with his limbs conjoined to his body.

Having faced a difficult situation in his childhood due to his condition, Ünlü says his life changed when he started swimming three years ago. When he first jumped into the pool, he did not know how to swim and was far from an athletic physique. Ünlü’s coach, Duran Arslan, recognized his talent with the success he achieved a month after he started working with him.

The biggest dream that Ünlü and his coach had together was to participate in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

He achieved many successes on this journey. In Nov. 2023, he returned from the Para Swimming World Series in Egypt with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal and became the second-best athlete in the world in the 200-meter freestyle category.

The World Para Swimming Federation officially announced Ünlü's Olympic quota.

"There will be a European Championship in Portugal in April. I want to be the European Champion with two medals there. There are six months until the Paralympics. This is enough time for me to improve myself more and gain more experience," he added.

Stating that Ünlü realized a miracle, Arslan said, "When Umut arrived, the only negative was not that he did not know how to swim. He was going through a psychologically challenging period, he was at the bottom. However, he accomplished the near-impossible when he passed the world threshold in the third month of his swim."

Olympics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

    Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

  2. Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

    Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

  3. Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

    Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

  4. US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

    US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

  5. Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year

    Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year
Recommended
Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower

Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower
Caracal fitted with GPS collar for 1st time in Türkiye

Caracal fitted with GPS collar for 1st time in Türkiye
$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon

$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon
Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Womens Day

Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Women's Day

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower
116-year-old schools archive digitized

116-year-old school's archive digitized
WORLD Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a truce and the return of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
ECONOMY Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

The main union representing public transport workers in Germany has called for renewed bus, tram and underground strikes across the country, heaping further woes on travellers.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿