‘Papagenos’ brings Mozart’s magic back to stage

‘Papagenos’ brings Mozart’s magic back to stage

ISTANBUL
‘Papagenos’ brings Mozart’s magic back to stage

Inspired by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s timeless masterpiece “The Magic Flute,” the children’s opera “Papagenos” is set to enchant young audiences once again.

The opera, which has captivated thousands of families in past seasons, will return with an expanded cast and a refreshed stage design. With three performances on March 23 and April 23 at Zorlu PSM Platinum Stage, “Papagenos” promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, nature and the magic of human connection.

Bringing this vibrant production to life is conductor Ramis Sulu, one of the leading figures of the younger generation of musicians, while director Caner Akın takes the helm of the production.

Produced by Duende Global, the opera will be accompanied by the Istanbul Youth Orchestra. Dancers from the Tan Sağtürk Academy Youth Ballet Ensemble and the newly formed Papagenos Children's Choir will also join the stage, offering a spectacular performance that will leave young audiences mesmerized.

The opera’s story revolves around Papageno, one of the most colorful characters in “The Magic Flute.” Enriched with magical figures like Papageno’s family, the Queen of the Night, Sarastro and the Tree Man, the narrative unfolds in the Enchanted Forest, showcasing how love for nature and humanity can create beauty. The story also conveys a meaningful message: Even those who seem the most unlikely can carry a spark of goodness within them, and that goodness can be brought to light through love.

Begüm Başbuğ, the producer of “Papagenos,” describes the creative process behind the project as deeply rooted in viewing the world through a child’s eyes.

“From the colors to the identities of the characters, children were the decision-makers,” Başbuğ says. “Our role was to bring their dreams to life in the best possible way.”

She also highlights the theme of the story, saying: “The phrase ‘Being a good person is worth it’ is one that resonates deeply with me. In today’s chaotic world, teaching children the value of goodness through art is a challenge, but if we can get them to reflect on the question ‘What does it mean to be a good person?’, then we have achieved something meaningful.”

The character of Papageno, unlike traditional heroes, does not seek greatness but rather happiness, a concept that Başbuğ believes is crucial in today’s pressure-filled world. “Success is often measured by external expectations, but true happiness comes from allowing children to experience childhood freely,” she says. “A child who can stand on their own, explore, and enjoy life is a happy child. Success follows naturally.”

Conductor Ramis Sulu, who leads the musical direction of “Papagenos,” emphasizes the importance of introducing children to high-quality music from an early age.

“Today, children are exposed to a vast range of music, but not all of it is of artistic value,” he says. “This doesn’t mean they should only listen to classical music, but we should be mindful of the aesthetic quality of what we introduce to them.”

Sulu also highlights the timeless appeal of Mozart’s music: “One of the defining qualities of Mozart’s compositions is their accessibility. While musicians can appreciate their depth, his music remains comprehensible and relatable to all listeners, regardless of age.”

In Papagenolar, music serves as a storyteller, creating a captivating atmosphere for young audiences. “Children are naturally drawn to anything that is fun, beautiful, and exciting,” Sulu says, adding, “If ‘Papagenos’ were to be performed globally, the only thing that would change is the language.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Mariah Carey did not steal All I Want For Christmas Is You, judge says

Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says
A daring viewpoint

A daring viewpoint
Miley Cyrus must face lawsuit over copy claims

Miley Cyrus must face lawsuit over copy claims
Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets
Researchers find a hint at how to delay Alzheimers symptoms

Researchers find a hint at how to delay Alzheimer's symptoms
Art adviser gets 2.5 years in prison for fraud

Art adviser gets 2.5 years in prison for fraud
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿