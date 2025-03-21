‘Papagenos’ brings Mozart’s magic back to stage

ISTANBUL

Inspired by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s timeless masterpiece “The Magic Flute,” the children’s opera “Papagenos” is set to enchant young audiences once again.

The opera, which has captivated thousands of families in past seasons, will return with an expanded cast and a refreshed stage design. With three performances on March 23 and April 23 at Zorlu PSM Platinum Stage, “Papagenos” promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, nature and the magic of human connection.

Bringing this vibrant production to life is conductor Ramis Sulu, one of the leading figures of the younger generation of musicians, while director Caner Akın takes the helm of the production.

Produced by Duende Global, the opera will be accompanied by the Istanbul Youth Orchestra. Dancers from the Tan Sağtürk Academy Youth Ballet Ensemble and the newly formed Papagenos Children's Choir will also join the stage, offering a spectacular performance that will leave young audiences mesmerized.

The opera’s story revolves around Papageno, one of the most colorful characters in “The Magic Flute.” Enriched with magical figures like Papageno’s family, the Queen of the Night, Sarastro and the Tree Man, the narrative unfolds in the Enchanted Forest, showcasing how love for nature and humanity can create beauty. The story also conveys a meaningful message: Even those who seem the most unlikely can carry a spark of goodness within them, and that goodness can be brought to light through love.

Begüm Başbuğ, the producer of “Papagenos,” describes the creative process behind the project as deeply rooted in viewing the world through a child’s eyes.

“From the colors to the identities of the characters, children were the decision-makers,” Başbuğ says. “Our role was to bring their dreams to life in the best possible way.”

She also highlights the theme of the story, saying: “The phrase ‘Being a good person is worth it’ is one that resonates deeply with me. In today’s chaotic world, teaching children the value of goodness through art is a challenge, but if we can get them to reflect on the question ‘What does it mean to be a good person?’, then we have achieved something meaningful.”

The character of Papageno, unlike traditional heroes, does not seek greatness but rather happiness, a concept that Başbuğ believes is crucial in today’s pressure-filled world. “Success is often measured by external expectations, but true happiness comes from allowing children to experience childhood freely,” she says. “A child who can stand on their own, explore, and enjoy life is a happy child. Success follows naturally.”

Conductor Ramis Sulu, who leads the musical direction of “Papagenos,” emphasizes the importance of introducing children to high-quality music from an early age.

“Today, children are exposed to a vast range of music, but not all of it is of artistic value,” he says. “This doesn’t mean they should only listen to classical music, but we should be mindful of the aesthetic quality of what we introduce to them.”

Sulu also highlights the timeless appeal of Mozart’s music: “One of the defining qualities of Mozart’s compositions is their accessibility. While musicians can appreciate their depth, his music remains comprehensible and relatable to all listeners, regardless of age.”

In Papagenolar, music serves as a storyteller, creating a captivating atmosphere for young audiences. “Children are naturally drawn to anything that is fun, beautiful, and exciting,” Sulu says, adding, “If ‘Papagenos’ were to be performed globally, the only thing that would change is the language.”