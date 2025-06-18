Pangolin, the world's most trafficked mammal

Pangolin, the world's most trafficked mammal

WASHINGTON
Pangolin, the worlds most trafficked mammal

U.S. officials proposed on June 16 to protect the pangolin, a small, nocturnal mammal covered in scales, under the Endangered Species Act.

The pangolin is “the most trafficked mammal in the world” in large part for its scales, used in traditional Chinese medicine, and meat, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to add protections for four species of the pangolin native to Asia, including the Chinese, Indian, Sunda and Philippine pangolin, and three species native to Africa, including the white-bellied, black-bellied and giant pangolin. Seven species are in danger of extinction, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

An eighth species from Africa, the Temminck’s ground pangolin, is already protected by the law. Scientists also say two more species of the mammal may exist.

The protections were signed into law in 1973 with bipartisan support and are key for preserving global biodiversity and keeping iconic types of plants and animals, such as the bald eagle, from dying out. The Endangered Species Act protects over 2,000 U.S. and foreign species.

Conservation and environmental groups say habitat loss from climate change is just one reason the act is especially critical today.

The endangerment listing, once finalized, would help strengthen trade and import restrictions of pangolin parts in the U.S., except in the case of scientific or other conservation purposes, according to the Center.

It is illegal to trade them; the pangolin received certain commercial trade protections under the 2017 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. But tons of poached scales representing thousands of pangolin have been found by authorities around the world in recent years.

The pangolin eats insects and rolls into a ball when threatened by predators. The Fish and Wildlife Service said pangolin populations have declined due to targeting by poachers and criminal activity, noting “proceeds from the illicit sale of pangolins and other imperiled species often fund serious crimes, including drug and arms trafficking.”

mammals,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

    Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

  2. US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

    US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

  3. Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

    Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

  4. Israel, Iran trade fire for sixth day as conflict deepens

    Israel, Iran trade fire for sixth day as conflict deepens

  5. Trump on Iran strikes: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

    Trump on Iran strikes: 'I may do it, I may not do it'
Recommended
Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye
CHP leader invites İnce to return to party fold

CHP leader invites İnce to return to party fold
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran
Türkiye boosts border security amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions

Türkiye boosts border security amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions
Adanas Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests
Under Israeli attack, Iran has legitimate right to self-defense: Erdoğan

Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan
Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site

Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site
WORLD Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday said he has not made a final decision about whether he will authorize American military forces to conduct strikes on Iran, saying he likes to wait until the "one second before it's due."

ECONOMY US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year while President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty looms.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿