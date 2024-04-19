Pamukkale breaks daily visitor record

DENIZLI
Some 18,500 visitors flocked to Pamukkale and the ancient city of Hierapolis on the second day of Eid al-Fitr, setting a new one-day visitor record at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the western province of Denizli.

The figure on April 11 surpassed the previous record of 16,500 visitors in a single day, set back in 2019 for the region known as “white paradise.”

Gazi Murat Şen, a representative of the local tourism sector, stated that the region would continue to break records, especially with the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s new project aimed at attracting visitors by illuminating historical sites at night.

He noted that the region welcomed 2.2 million visitors last year, adding that it is expected to host a total of 3 million visitors this year.

"Some even had to turn back due to the congestion at the gates during this holiday period. According to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Pamukkale Hierapolis Archaeological Site ranks first among paid archaeological sites visited in Türkiye,” he said.

Famous worldwide for its mineral-rich healing waters and pristine white travertine terraces, Pamukkale and the ancient city of Hierapolis have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988.

Michelangelo's scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction
