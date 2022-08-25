Palestinian president honors ICYF president

RAMALLAH

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conferred upon the president of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Taha Ayhan, a medal of merit at the Palestinian seat of government in Ramallah.

Ayhan was awarded the medal in recognition of his role in supporting the Palestinian youth and defending Palestine’s cause.

Ayhan, who paid a series of visits to Palestine on the 53rd anniversary of the arson attack on al-Aqsa Mosque, said, “The al-Aqsa Mosque is a symbol and value for all religions. This attack, which violated all international norms and human values, is a black mark in the history of humanity.”

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammed Shtiyya also thanked Ayhan for his efforts and demanded his support to Palestine continues.

During his visits, Ayhan also met with the Palestinian Youth and Sports Minister Jibril Rajoub and discussed ways to take the cooperation between the two countries to higher levels.

“I would like to thank Ayhan for his dedication to the Palestinian youth and for making such an important visit to Palestine at this difficult time,” Rajoub said.