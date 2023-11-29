Palestinian family doc applauded at Marrakech Film Festival

Palestinian family doc applauded at Marrakech Film Festival

MARRAKECH
Palestinian family doc applauded at Marrakech Film Festival

Thirty years ago, Palestinian actor Hiam Abbass left her home to pursue her dreams of being in the movies, joining generations of women in her family who were shaped by exile and “learned to leave everything and start anew.”

That's one of the stories told in her director daughter Lina Soualem's documentary “Bye Bye Tiberias,” which received a standing ovation and shouts of “Long Live Palestine” on Nov. 25 at the Marrakech International Film Festival for the film's first screening in the Arab world.

The documentary, the Palestinian entry for next year's Academy Award for Best International Feature, follows Abbass and Soualem as the mother-daughter pair laugh, cry and tell the story of four generations of women in their family.

“Bye Bye Tiberias” first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, more than a month before the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war, sparked by the militant group's deadly incursion into Israel on Oct. 7.

It is the only Palestinian film in competition in Marrakech, where festival organizers have, unlike past years, not held screenings in a popular square that has seen protests against the war.

Introducing the documentary on Nov. 25, Soualem and Abbass acknowledged it was an emotional time to present the film, thinking about the children and grandchildren of Palestinian refugees in Gaza.

“Bye Bye Tiberias” splices together intimate interviews of Soualem's family members, primarily her mother, Abbass, known to both Arab and Western audiences from her work in the television series “ Succession ” and “ Ramy ” as well as films such as “The Lemon Tree” in 2008, the Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, and “Gaza mon amour" in 2020.

Unlike other Palestinian narratives, which focus on the broad diaspora, the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank, “Bye Bye Tiberias” documents a family displaced by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war from one city to another within modern-day Israel, where they retained citizenship but lived in a Palestinian village largely segregated from Jewish Israeli life.

Marrakesh,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Notorious assassin changes surname to lion

Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

    Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

  2. Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

    Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

  3. US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

    US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

  4. Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts

    Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts

  5. CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

    CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders
Recommended
Ancient skulls show signs of brain surgery

Ancient skulls show signs of brain surgery
Crimean treasures return to Kiev

Crimean treasures return to Kiev
Strays dogs take up painting for UK charity

Strays dogs take up painting for UK charity
Irish writer Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize

Irish writer Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize
Greek PM to persist with UK over Parthenon Marbles

Greek PM to 'persist' with UK over Parthenon Marbles
‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM

‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows to Türkiye are likely to gather momentum not after but before the local elections, says Hakan Aran, the general manager of İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.