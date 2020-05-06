Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

  • May 06 2020 09:31:19

Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

RAMALLAH- Anadolu Agency
Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

The Palestinian Health Ministry on May 5 received a medical aid shipment from Turkey to help in the fight against
coronavirus.

The shipment was delivered by interim Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Rıza Demir during a reception at the Health Ministry premises.

"Turkey will continue its support to the Palestinian people to help fight coronavirus," Demir said."Our support to the Palestinian leadership, government and people will never stop," he stressed.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, for his part, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government for their support to the Palestinian people.

"The aid is very important to the Palestinian government to continue its effort to combat coronavirus," he
said.

"The [Turkish] aid comes at a very critical time because our capabilities are very limited," al-Malki said.

The top diplomat noted that the medical aid "reflects the distinguished relations between the Palestinian and Turkish presidents".

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Turkish medical aid will be distributed to hospitals and health centers in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip.

"We cherish the relationship between our people and our brothers in Turkey," she said.

Palestinian authorities have so far confirmed two fatalities and 366 coronavirus cases.

Palestine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

  3. Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

    Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

  4. Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

    Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

  5. 400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry

    400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry
Recommended
Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19

Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19
Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus

Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus
WORLD Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released May 5, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Looking to restart domestic and international flights after a suspension due to coronavirus, Turkish Airlines has drafted a flight plan for June, July, and August, sources told Anadolu Agency on May 6. 
SPORTS Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 