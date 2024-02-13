Pakistan politician says 'conscience' won't allow him to take seat

Pakistan politician says 'conscience' won't allow him to take seat

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan politician says conscience wont allow him to take seat

A Pakistan politician declared the winner of a provincial assembly seat in last week's election has said that he will cede to a rival because he believes the result was rigged.

There have been widespread allegations of vote-rigging and result manipulation after authorities switched off the country's mobile phone network on election day and the count took more than 24 hours.

Independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan took the most seats in the Jan. 8’s National Assembly polls, preventing the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from securing a ruling majority.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the head of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in financial capital Karachi, won his party a seat in the Sindh assembly - with official results showing he got 26,296 votes, compared to 20,608 for the runner-up.

But Rehman believes the real winner was an independent candidate linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who was listed as fourth with 11,357 votes.

"As a conscientious man, I declare that the PTI-backed candidate has won and I will not avail that seat" Rehman told a press conference on Feb. 12.

"I will not accept any extra votes granted to me."

PTI lauded the move on social media.

"This will give strength to many others who were forced by regime to take fake mandate," the party said on X, formerly Twitter.

Dozens of petitions have already been filed by losing candidates claiming they were robbed of victory by vote-rigging or manipulation of the count.

Rehman, however, is the only case of a winner alleging that rigging gave him victory.

With no clear winner of the national vote last week, Pakistan has weeks of political uncertainty ahead.

Elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in countrys east

At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east

    At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east

  2. Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

    Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

  3. Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

    Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

  4. CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

    CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

  5. Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres

    Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres
Recommended
Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices
Azerbaijan’s retaliatory fire kills 4 Armenian soldiers

Azerbaijan’s retaliatory fire kills 4 Armenian soldiers
Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Egypt slams Israeli ministers claim it shares Oct 7 responsibility

Egypt slams Israeli minister's claim it shares Oct 7 'responsibility'
Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks

Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks
Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden
WORLD Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Indian police yesterda used tear gas and detained some farmers who clashed with them and tried to break barricades blocking their way to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices in a repeat of 2021 protests, when they camped on the capital's outskirts for more than a year.
ECONOMY Big trade deals likely elusive at WTO meet in Abu Dhabi

Big trade deals likely elusive at WTO meet in Abu Dhabi

The world's trade ministers could put the final touches to a historic fisheries deal when they meet in Abu Dhabi later this month, but other landmark agreements will likely prove more elusive.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿