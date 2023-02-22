Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Faced with critically low foreign exchange reserves, the government has already halted most imports, apart from food and pharmaceuticals, but hopes to boost revenue with the broad tax hike.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan’s economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.

However, with an election due by the end of the year, the government is reluctant to be too harsh in case it is punished at the polls.

Parliament approved on Feb. 20 a supplementary finance bill that increases sales tax from 17 to 25 percent on imports ranging from cars and household appliances to chocolates and cosmetics.

People will also have to pay more for business-class air travel, wedding halls, mobile phones, and sunglasses.

A general sales tax was raised from 17 to 18 percent.

“The prime minister will also unveil [further] austerity measures in the next few days,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the national assembly as the bill was passed, adding “we will have to take difficult decisions.”

Pakistan is desperate to unlock the next tranche of a $6.5 billion loan facility with the IMF but struggling to meet tough conditions set by the global financier.

The IMF is demanding that Pakistan boosts its pitifully low tax base, ends exemptions for the export sector, and raises artificially low energy prices that are meant to help poor families.

“Those who are making good money in public or private sectors need to contribute to the economy,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle at the weekend.

“It shouldn’t be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor who benefit from them.”

Dar told parliament when tabling the bill this month that the luxury tax would generate an additional 170 billion rupees ($650 million).

“These are the items which are widely used by the rich class,” he said, adding it would “put minimum burden on the common man.”

While an IMF cash injection will not be enough to rescue Pakistan on its own, it is necessary to boost confidence and open the doors for friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates to offer further loans.

goods and services,

WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

    Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

  2. US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

    US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

  3. Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

    Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

  4. Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

    Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

  5. 5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case

    5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Recommended
Energy firms not doing enough to cut methane: IEA

Energy firms not doing enough to cut methane: IEA
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi weapons fair

Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi weapons fair
Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription

Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription
Russia sanctions cripple Greek fur industry

Russia sanctions cripple Greek fur industry
Energy companies to pay back 11 billion Turkish Liras

Energy companies to pay back 11 billion Turkish Liras
Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report
WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

ECONOMY Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.