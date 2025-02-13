Erdoğan: Türkiye, Pakistan to work together for Gaza

Erdoğan: Türkiye, Pakistan to work together for Gaza

ISLAMABAD
Erdoğan: Türkiye, Pakistan to work together for Gaza

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on Feb. 13 that Türkiye would continue to work with Pakistan to support the people of Gaza.

“We believe that we must strengthen our determined stance at a time when there are unlawful and unconscionable proposals to tear our Gazan brothers away from their homeland,” Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

His comments came in a tacit response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States take over Gaza and remove its residents en masse.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s resolute stance on the Palestinian issue,” Erdoğan said. “If Türkiye and Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder, they are the two countries that can make the most progress in the development of this region in many areas from economy to security.”

He also condemned Israel’s actions during the ongoing ceasefire process, accusing the country of failing to honor agreements.

“We see that our region is being dragged into blood and tears again,” Erdoğan said. “I believe that the alliance of humanity, especially the Arab and Islamic worlds, will not leave the people of Gaza alone during this critical process. We will also work to prevent a new Nakba.”

Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, refers to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

“Gaza belongs to our brothers in Gaza. It will remain so forever. The homeland of the Palestinians cannot be negotiated," the president added.

During the visit to Islamabad, Erdoğan and Sharif signed 24 cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. These agreements cover various sectors, including defense, energy, trade, agriculture and technology.

Among the key defense agreements was a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation of air forces. In the energy sector, the two leaders signed agreements focused on hydrocarbon cooperation, energy transition and mining.

Trade relations were bolstered by a joint declaration on goods trade development and a memorandum on the digitalization of certification processes.

Agricultural collaboration was advanced through agreements on water management and seed production, while technology ties were reinforced through agreements on legal metrology infrastructure and the establishment of a textile technology center.

Cultural cooperation was also a focal point, with the two countries agreeing to enhance media and public relations collaboration, along with joint audiovisual productions.

Shahbaz Sharif,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

    Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

  2. Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

    Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

  3. Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

    Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

  4. No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

    No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

  5. İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

    İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
Recommended
No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan
İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
AKP slams business association over remarks

AKP slams business association over remarks
Istanbul probe reveals PKK links to municipal officials

Istanbul probe reveals PKK links to municipal officials
Türkiye to deploy defense attaché to Damascus

Türkiye to deploy defense attaché to Damascus
Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use

Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use
WORLD Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to ramp up trade, rekindling a bond that defies the new U.S. administration's punitive approach to much of the world.
ECONOMY Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

 Türkiye received $11.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) last year, despite the challenges in the global investment landscape, as the country maintained its attractiveness for international investors.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿