Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks

Pakistan and Afghan officials were back in Türkiye on Nov. 6 for a crucial, third round of talks aimed at ensuring peace along their shared border, state-run media from the two sides have reported.

The deadly border clashes that erupted last month between the two countries killed dozens of people, including soldiers, civilians and suspected militants, and wounded hundreds on both sides.

The fighting began after explosions in Kabul on Oct. 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan, vowing retaliation. The violence only stopped after Qatar brokered a cease-fire on Oct. 19, which remains in place.

Afghanistan's broadcaster RTA and Pakistan's state-run TV reported that they two sides are meeting in Istanbul. The talks were held in the presence of mediators, Pakistani media said.

On Nov. 5, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said a government delegation has traveled to Istanbul to take part in the third round of talks, focused on a single agenda: Ensuring that Afghan territory is not used for attacks inside Pakistan.

In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RTA that the Afghan delegation is led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, director of general intelligence.

The Pakistani delegation, he said, is headed by Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, Pakistan’s spy chief and national security adviser — though Islamabad, in keeping with policy, has not publicly identified its representatives.

Türkiye and Qatar are facilitating the dialogue to prevent a conflict in a region where militant groups are trying to resurface.

Despite the ceasefire, all major border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain closed to trade and civilian movement.

The crossings were shut on Oct. 12, though Pakistan has partially reopened two of them to allow Afghan refugees to return home.

 

