Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

  • January 25 2021 07:00:00

Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

ISTANBUL
Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

A painting made by Kenan Evren, who was once the leader of Turkey’s military coup of 1980 and president of the country for seven years, was put up for sale at an auction in the capital Ankara for 2,500 Turkish Liras ($340) two weeks ago but still could not find a buyer.

After handing over the executive power to a civilian government in 1983 and holding the presidency for six more years, Evren retired to a life of painting by the seaside at the Aegean district of Marmaris.

His paintings, which many art critics say were made with a narrow and far from a depth perspective, were bought by the leading names of business world with astronomical numbers in the 1990s.

In 1992, Evren’s first painting called “A man in a narrow street in Marmaris” was put up for auction and was sold for $7,273. A few years later, his painting on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, broke records in 1998. It was sold at $402,338, a price that no famous artist could ever claim at that time in the country.

However, the views of people about Evren and his works changed over time.

A constitutional clause granting a general immunity to him from prosecution was overturned after a referen-dum in 2010, and a Turkish court convicted Evren of crimes against the state for setting the stage for army intervention and conducting a coup in 2014.

In 2015, the Culture Ministry dropped Evren’s paintings belonging to different periods from their artworks collection.

Today, the paintings of once the mighty general cannot find buyers even for a very small amount of money.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

    Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

  2. Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

    Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

  3. Felicity Party says it may consider joining People Alliance

    Felicity Party says it may consider joining People Alliance

  4. Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

  5. Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

    Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater
Recommended
YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria

YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria
Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan
Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey
People allowing bees to sting them ‘in protection’ against COVID-19

People allowing bees to sting them ‘in protection’ against COVID-19
Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater
Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25

Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25
WORLD Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.

ECONOMY Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Confidence in Turkey's service sectors bettered while construction and retail trade slipped on a monthly basis in January, the country's statistical authority revealed on Jan. 25. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.