‘Özsoy’ opera on stage in concert version

ISTANBUL

A concert version of the opera “Özsoy” will be held on Oct. 29 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) has prepared the special concert version, which will also be presented on Oct. 31. Composed by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, “Özsoy” is the first Turkish opera and serves as a bridge between history and mythology while also reflecting the influences of Anatolian culture.

In 1936, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, had requested composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun to compose the “Özsoy Opera” in honor of Iran’s then-leader Ahmad Reza Pahlavi’s visit to Türkiye.

IDOB Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün said that the foundation of opera and ballet in Türkiye began with “Özsoy,” which is recognized as the first product of musical innovations during the Republic era. He said that under the vision of IDOB General Manager Tan Sağtürk, they are giving special attention to national and local works. One of their primary goals is to produce Turkish-language operas, operettas and musicals, as well as ballets, that highlight elements of Turkish history and the Anatolian civilization.

Akgün also pointed out that during the Iranian Shah's visit to Ankara, Atatürk aimed to underline the brotherhood between the Iranian and Turkish people and convey this message through a work of art.

He noted that Saygun’s work also communicates another message through Sufi culture, incorporating mystical perceptions and approaches, especially in the latter parts of the opera, where references to Yunus Emre can be found.

Highlighting the importance of understanding the theme of brotherhood and unity, Akgün said that opera is the most significant artistic means to comprehend the world as a whole.

Akgün also stressed that “Özsoy” is a staged work typically presented with sets and costumes, but this time it will be performed in a concert format. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the text during the Oct. 29 performance, encouraging attendees to concentrate on the words and narrative. Akgün invited people to review the texts before the show.

He also mentioned that the chorus has been prepared under the direction of Anıl Aydın, the conductor of the Mersin State Opera and Ballet, while the orchestra will be led by conductor Hasan Niyazi Tura. With nearly 200 artists contributing to the significant work, the concert will showcase “Özsoy” in its concert version, alongside many other masterpieces from the repertoire of the State Opera and Ballet throughout the season.