Özgür Çelik elected as CHP's new Istanbul head

ISTANBUL

Özgür Çelik has emerged victorious as the new Istanbul president of the Republican People's Party (CHP) at the main opposition's Istanbul congress held at the Haliç Congress Center.

The election on Oct. 8 saw the party's former Bahçelievler district head Çelik receiving 342 votes, while his opponent, former CHP Istanbul chair Cemal Canpolat, garnered 310 votes.

The event also determined the new provincial administration and selected 196 delegates from Istanbul for the upcoming party congress scheduled for Nov. 4-5.

Alongside party council members, high disciplinary board members and deputies, the main congress will witness 1,370 delegates from various provinces casting their votes to elect the party's administration, including delegates.

Following the announcement of the results, Çelik expressed his gratitude, stating, "There are no losers in the Republican People's Party congresses. We will leave this hall with you, hand in hand, arm in arm. And we will fight for a democratic Türkiye together."

Local reports say Canpolat was seen as the candidate of the current party administration, whereas Çelik garners support from a faction aligned with Özgür Özel, a contender for the party's leadership in the upcoming congress.

In his speech at the congress, CHP's Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu emphasized the party's commitment to renewal and strengthening under Çelik's leadership. "CHP is the name of a historically great cause, an unshakable determination to fight and a victory that has inspired the oppressed peoples of the world... The primary duty of all of us is to work for the renewal and strengthening of our party, which has achieved one of the most exceptional successes in world history, by remembering its historical role," he said.

The party's focus now shifts to the upcoming party congress, as Özel, the CHP's parliamentary leader, declared his candidacy for the top position, emphasizing the need for a shift in social democrats' policies and mentality following the party's defeat in the May polls.

If current leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu decides to run for another term, he will face a challenge from Özel in the party convention. Kılıçdaroğlu has faced criticism following his loss in the presidential election against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May, particularly as the CHP-led opposition alliance also failed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Additionally, Örsan Kunter Öymen, a former member of the CHP party assembly, has also announced his candidacy for the leadership.

Meanwhile, the ongoing provincial congresses are set to continue until Oct. 15, with Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir expected to play pivotal roles in the main congress due to their significant number of delegates in the presidential election. Ankara, with 72 delegates, and İzmir, with 56 delegates, have already elected their provincial presidents.