Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Özgür Özel concluded a week-long series of meetings with fellow leaders on Jan. 30, visiting New Welfare Party (YRP) head Fatih Erbakan to discuss economic challenges and pensions.

"We agreed that the ruling party [AKP] is trying to paralyze the political system, especially the main opposition party, by focusing on its own problems, grappling with court cases and preventing citizens from voicing their concerns,” Özel said at a joint press conference following the meeting.

During the tour, Özel also met with Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, and İYİ (Good) Party head Müsavat Dervişoğlu.

Discussions mostly focused on the lawsuits against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP’s presidential candidate, and the party’s ongoing push for early national elections.

Özel said he briefed Erbakan on the work of a campaign office established for İmamoğlu's bid. While official elections are not due until 2028, the CHP has advocated for an early vote since last March, following İmamoğlu’s arrest on corruption charges.

Özel also pushes for a rerun of the Istanbul vote as a potential litmus test for nationwide elections. He says he would pursue an early national vote if İmamoğlu wins again in Istanbul and he would step away from politics if the opposition loses.

There has been no response from the ruling bloc, though President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly said national elections should take place in 2028.