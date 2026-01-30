Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

ANKARA
Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Özgür Özel concluded a week-long series of meetings with fellow leaders on Jan. 30, visiting New Welfare Party (YRP) head Fatih Erbakan to discuss economic challenges and pensions.

"We agreed that the ruling party [AKP] is trying to paralyze the political system, especially the main opposition party, by focusing on its own problems, grappling with court cases and preventing citizens from voicing their concerns,” Özel said at a joint press conference following the meeting.

During the tour, Özel also met with Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, and İYİ (Good) Party head Müsavat Dervişoğlu.

Discussions mostly focused on the lawsuits against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP’s presidential candidate, and the party’s ongoing push for early national elections.

Özel said he briefed Erbakan on the work of a campaign office established for İmamoğlu's bid. While official elections are not due until 2028, the CHP has advocated for an early vote since last March, following İmamoğlu’s arrest on corruption charges.

Özel also pushes for a rerun of the Istanbul vote as a potential litmus test for nationwide elections. He says he would pursue an early national vote if İmamoğlu wins again in Istanbul and he would step away from politics if the opposition loses.

There has been no response from the ruling bloc, though President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly said national elections should take place in 2028.

visits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
CHP leader links domestic stability to Syrian peace

CHP leader links domestic stability to Syrian peace
Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders
Scuffle erupts at parliament as MPs approve pension hike

Scuffle erupts at parliament as MPs approve pension hike
İYİ Party retools top board following convention

İYİ Party retools top board following convention
CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿