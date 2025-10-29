Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

ANKARA

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel has pledged to broaden civil liberties and “live freely” under a future Republican People’s Party (CHP) government.

“The Republican People's Party is the guarantee of this country's existence, unity, integrity, freedom of beliefs and the right of everyone to live, dress, worship and have fun as they wish,” Özel said on on Oct. 28 at an opening ceremony in the capital Ankara's Elmadağ district.

The gathering turned into a campaign-style rally with CHP supporters.

Özel said youth freedoms would be a priority, pledging to boost concerts and festivals — citing bans on similar events — and to ease travel to Europe.

“We promise all young people, under CHP rule, we will come to Türkiye without restrictions and to Europe without visas. We promise,” he said.

Özel also accused the government of failing to defend workers in uniformed and religious professions.

“The Republican People's Party defends the rights of soldiers, specialist sergeants and non-commissioned officers, while others remain seated and do nothing,” he said. “While some deny the rights of the muezzins who recite the sacred call to prayer from mosques every day and the imams who lead prayers, the CHP defends their rights."

"Someone is interfering with the unions that defend their rights and is the biggest obstacle to their rights being achieved."

Since the March arrest of Istanbul Mayor and presidential hopeful Ekrem İmamoğlu in a corruption investigation, the CHP has held two rallies per week across Türkiye calling for his release and demanding early elections. The country is not due to vote until 2028.