Özel signals candidacy for CHP leadership

Following the recent electoral setback faced by the opposition, Republican People's Party (CHP) parliamentary leader Özgür Özel has indicated his readiness to vie for the party's leadership position in the upcoming congress.

"If it means taking responsibility, then taking responsibility; if it means making sacrifices, then making sacrifices. I am willing for any task to prevent this party from suffering defeat again. If that means the presidency, then the presidency," Özel stated in a televised interview with private broadcaster Halk TV on Aug. 3.

As discussions about potential changes within the party gather momentum, Özel also addressed the issue of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been at the forefront of calls for reforms.

Özel voiced his support for İmamoğlu's potential candidacy in the next local elections, stating, "Mr. Ekrem will make this decision himself after evaluating his situation. Istanbul Municipality is a good scale for Türkiye. [If he wins again] he will be someone who has never lost to [ruling Justice and Development Party] AKP. This is a strong position to emerge with the demand to govern Türkiye in the future."

However, Özel refuted claims that he would hand over the presidency to İmamoğlu after the local elections if he were to win the party leadership.

He emphasized the urgency of holding the party's congress as soon as possible and called for clarity on the party's direction.

Özel also expressed dissatisfaction with the CHP's alliance strategy, particularly the inclusion of alliance member's MP candidates on the party's lists, arguing that had the party contested the elections alone, they could have surpassed the 25 percent vote mark.

Furthermore, Özel criticized a reported protocol between Kılıçdaroğlu and Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ before the presidential runoff, which was allegedly made without the knowledge of party members.

"I would never expect this agreement to have been made. I think the CHP should maintain a line that suits itself with its own identity," he remarked.

