Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

ANKARA
Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on April 7 criticized Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, arguing that his record and current policies undermine the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

"Trial without detention is the fundamental principle. While this is crystal clear, the enemy of trial without detention is sitting in the justice minister’s chair. We say that the Constitutional Court’s decision is binding on everyone, but the architect of non-compliance with these decisions is sitting in the justice minister’s chair,” Özel said during his party’s weekly meeting in parliament.

Özel also criticized an ongoing terrorism-related investigation linked to the election cooperation between the CHP and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), describing it as “a case that criminalizes Kurds’ entry into municipal councils.”

“[Former Esenyurt Mayor] Ahmet Özer was supposed to return to office, but he cannot. Many politicians, from[former HDP co-chairs] Selahattin Demirtaş to Figen Yüksekdağ, are being held in prison,” he said.

“If the Justice Ministry were to implement current practices related to democratization in accordance with the law throughout all these processes, 60 percent of the problem would be resolved."

He condemned the appointment of government trustees to 13 municipalities — three run by the CHP and 10 by the DEM Party.

“Come to your senses, friends... The parliament speaker, the [ruling] AKP’s group leader and even the chairman. Come to your senses,” Özel said.

“The minister... is acting out of the audacity of ignorance, has been spoiled and has become a scourge upon the people. Are you going to carry out this process with this man?"

Momentum behind the government’s anti-terror initiative has increased in recent months following a call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan for the terror group to disarm. PKK subsequently began the process by destroying an initial batch of weapons in July and later announcing plans to withdraw from Turkish territory in October.

Gürlek was appointed justice minister on Feb. 11 after serving as Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, where he oversaw high-profile cases involving opposition figures.

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