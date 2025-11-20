Özel promises fair taxation if CHP takes power

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on Nov. 20 pledged to establish a fair tax system, a new development model and an equal healthcare system if his party comes to power.

 

"We hope for, we herald and we are moving toward a Türkiye where the system is directly nourished by a fair tax regime," Özel told a Turkish Pharmacists Association event in the capital Ankara.

 

He vowed that the country’s prosperity would be shared equitably among citizens.

 

A pharmacist by training, Özel also promised a healthcare system that is “equal, non-discriminatory and as free as possible.” He emphasized that all citizens would enjoy full equality under the constitution, regardless of sect, ethnicity or residence.

 

"A system where the republic cherishes its citizens and all citizens feel safe is possible," he said. "Therefore, we say to Türkiye, let no one be sad, let no one be disheartened. Everything will be alright."

 

The CHP has been pressing for an early national election following the March arrest of its presidential candidate, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, in a corruption probe. Türkiye has not scheduled a national poll until 2028, while the party continues to hold rallies twice a week calling for İmamoğlu’s release and early elections.

