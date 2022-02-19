Owners of buildings at risk in Rize resist demolishment

RİZE
The owners of buildings that are prone to risks from flooding and landslide are resisting the demolishment of those buildings in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Under the “Climate Change Action” prepared by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry regarding the flooding and landslides which hit the Black Sea region last year, some 665 buildings were identified as structures that are at risk and should be evacuated immediately.

To date, only 17 of those structures have been demolished, while others remain intact as the owners of those buildings resist the decision which prompted officials to launch another technical study.

A recent report by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) showed that most of the landslides in Turkey occurred in the eastern and western Black Sea regions in 2021.

At least six people were killed, and two others went missing in the flooding and landslides in Rize in July last year. The disaster also caused some 250 million Turkish Liras in damages.

Officials acted on the ministry’s report to demolish the buildings at risk. However, most of the homeowners claimed that their buildings are safe, blocking the demolishment efforts.

“Homes built on riverbanks are particularly at risk. People in those houses must move out as soon as possible. Otherwise we are likely to have the problems we had last year,” said İbrahim Yazıcı, former chair of the Chamber of Civil Engineers in Rize.

There could be flooding again in the spring due to melting snow and heavy rain, Yazıcı warned.

“There is not enough land plot here to build a house on. We are told we would be given a flat in the city, but we don’t want it. Our ties with our village will be cut off completely if our home is demolished,” said Metin Karalı, who narrowly escaped last year’s landslide in the Ballıdere village.

