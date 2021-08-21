Over 90% of COVID cases in Turkey are Delta variant: Minister

ANKARA
The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus now accounts for over 90% of cases in Turkey, the country's health minister said on Aug. 20. 

In a press conference, Fahrettin Koca pointed out that people had become more mobile while complying less with precautions against infection, causing an increase in the number of cases.

Koca stressed that the Delta plus variant was also on the rise, though not at a particularly high rate, and noted that this meant that this switch in variants indicated a rise in contagion intensity.

Turkey among top three vaccinating countries

Turkey ranks among the world's top three countries in vaccines administered per person over the last month, Koca said.

"Yesterday, we even surpassed the US in the number of people over the age of 18 who were vaccinated with at least the first dose," he said.

On the vaccine, Koca said the Russian Sputnik V vaccine had not started to be given in Turkey as second doses of the jab, which differ from the first doses, had not yet arrived in the country.

He added that initial toxicological findings had shown no problem with the first Sputnik V doses.

Dragged into a conflict not of their making, members of Ethiopia’s Qemant ethnic group say their only choice was fleeing to Sudan - marking another bleak turn in a widening war.
