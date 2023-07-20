Over 7 million foreign tourists visit Antalya

ANTALYA
More than 7 million foreign tourists have arrived in Antalya by air between Jan. 1 and July 18, marking a 24 percent increase from the same period of last year.

From July 1 to July 18, foreign tourist arrivals in the popular holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast rose by 10 percent from a year ago to 1.5 million, according to data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

This was also higher than the tourist arrivals in Antalya in the same period of 2019, when Türkiye and Antalya welcomed a record number of international holidaymakers.

In the July 1-July 18 period four years ago, Antalya hosted 1.49 million foreign visitors.

Türkiye aims to attract 60 million foreign tourist and generate $56 billion in tourism revenues this year.

The latest data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed that more than 14 million tourists visited Türkiye in the first five months of 2023, up 23.7 percent compared with the same period of 2022.

In May alone, foreign tourist visits grew 16 percent year-on-year to 4.5 million.

Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, total tourist arrivals climbed to 15.6 million people in January-May.

Türkiye’s tourism revenues, on the other hand, rose by 32.3 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to $8.69 billion.

