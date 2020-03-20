Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation

Turkish police on March 20 seized nearly 8 kilograms (about 17 pounds) of methamphetamine from a truck in eastern Van province, the provincial police headquarters said in a statement.

The drugs were seized in Van's Edremit district after anti-drug teams stopped the vehicle and detained the driver in a sniffer dog-aided operation, the statement said.

The communique added that 30 packs of illegal drugs were found hidden in the truck, and noted that teams were continuing their efforts to fight drug trafficking and stop its personal use.

Data shows that as part of its anti-drug efforts, Turkish police also confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and 40 million cannabis roots in 2019.