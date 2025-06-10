Over 50 percent of motorists have positive view of EVs: Report

ISTANBUL
For the first time, over 50 percent of drivers in Türkiye are open to the idea of purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) as their next car, according to a report.

Interest in fully electric cars, which now have a market share of 15 percent, is rapidly increasing. Research by Castrol shows that 52 percent of drivers in Türkiye said they would consider purchasing an EV.

However, consumers appear to have second thoughts about used EVs due to concerns about battery lifespan and high replacement costs.

Some 56 percent of drivers who currently use internal combustion vehicles stated that they would switch to an EV. Meanwhile, one of the most striking findings of the report is that 95 percent of existing EV owners expressed their intention to buy an electric vehicle again.

The picture, however, is different for used EVs. The tendency of drivers to purchase a used EV has dropped by 10 percentage points over the past four years. In 2021, 82 percent of consumers were considering buying a used EV, but by 2025, this figure had fallen to 72 percent.

The study identified three main factors discouraging consumers from purchasing used EVs: A lack of information regarding battery lifespan, insufficient service infrastructure, and the high costs associated with parts replacement.

The research also revealed the most frequently voiced complaints regarding EVs. The biggest concern was charging times, followed closely by insufficient driving range and limited access to charging infrastructure. Notably, seven out of 10 respondents reported these worries when contemplating a switch to an EV.

On the other hand, the research revealed that the most significant factor slowing down the transition to electric vehicles is charging infrastructure, cited by 63 percent of respondents. Other slowing factors include high costs, mentioned by 52 percent, and the lack of ultra-fast charging infrastructure, noted by 47 percent.

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
