Over 450 smuggled animals taken under protection in Gaziantep

GAZIANTEP

Within the scope of an operation, police teams have seized over 450 animals smuggled into different regions of Türkiye and sent them to the southeastern province of Gaziantep's zoo for their care and protection.

Following health checks, the animals, including white tigers, python snakes, Chinese water dragons, iguanas, macaque monkeys and parrots, were placed in their nests in the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Zoo.

“Smuggled animals are brought to our Gaziantep Wildlife Park. There are many reptiles, scorpions, snakes and parrots among these animals. Predators such as white tigers and lions were brought here. These animals were not in proper conditions when they were brought,” said Celal Özsöyler, the head of the Gaziantep Municipality's Nature Protection Department.

“Firstly, we take these animals into our quarantine cages. After they receive the necessary treatment and care here, we take them to their normal cages. In 2023, a total of 453 animals smuggled into the country were brought to Gaziantep. After their care, they are still living in our garden right now,” he stated.

Emphasizing that the zoo was closed for a long time after the deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6 last year, Özsöyler said they hosted 4.75 million visitors despite this.

Noting that they are working on new projects, Özsöyler said, ''We hosted 4.75 million visitors in 2023. Of course, our visitor target for 2024 is higher, and we are working on new projects. The biggest of these is the tunnel aquarium that is currently under construction. The safari of predators is another project we are working on. These are our big projects this year. We are targeting 6 million visitors in 2024.''